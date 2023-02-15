Kazakhstan Wins Most Trending Tourism Destination Award in India

ASTANA – Kazakhstan received the award as the most trending excursion destination for Indian travelers at the Versatile Excellence Travel Awards (VETA) ceremony in New Delhi, the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry reported on Feb. 13.

Dastan Ryspekov, Kazakh Tourism Committee Chairman, noted the flow of Indian tourists has rocketed since the country introduced a 14-day visa-free regime for Indian citizens in 2022. Last year 28,300 Indian citizens visited Kazakhstan.

“We are proud to be noticed as a popular tourist destination. The success is the result of Kazakhstan’s effort to promote itself as a destination for urban, environmental, adventure, and cultural as well as MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism,” Ryspekov said in an interview to Khabar24.

VETA is one of India’s annual major tourism events, recognizing the best companies and destinations.

Kazakhstan also participated in South Asia’s Travel & Tourism Exchange (SATTE), the largest travel and tourism exhibition in South Asia.

This year, New Delhi hosted the travel expo, and Kazakhstan was presented at the stand of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries among 35,000 companies from 50 Asian countries.