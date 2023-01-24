Rybakina is First Kazakhstan Female to Reach Australian Open 2023 Semifinal

By Staff Report in Sports on 24 January 2023

ASTANA – Reigning Wimbledon champion, world No. 25 Elena Rybakina, 23, became the first woman from Kazakhstan to reach the semifinal of the Australian Open 2023 after a decisive victory 6-2, 6-4 against Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko on Jan. 24, reported the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Elena Rybakina. Photo credit: ktf.kz

Rybakina will face the winner between Jessica Pegula (US) and Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) in the semifinal.

In July of last year, Rybakina became the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win the grand slam.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »