ASTANA – The Air Astana airline is to resume flights along the Astana-Beijing route starting from March 25 this year, reported the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service on Jan. 30.

The flights will be operated three times a week by A-321LR aircraft.

The national air carrier also plans to increase the number of Almaty-Beijing flights from the planned one to five flights per week starting from Feb. 13 this year to seven flights per week during the later spring-summer period.