Kazakhstan to Approve List of Professions For Foreign Labor Employment

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to approve the list of professions in healthcare, education, science, engineering, and IT sectors that will be allowed to attract foreign labor, as the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection published the draft order for public discussion on Jan. 5. The document will be available for discussion until Jan. 19.

Foreign specialists will be able to get residence permits in Kazakhstan.

The list of open professions will be coordinated with relevant state bodies, akimats (administrations), and the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

Also, Kazakhstan introduced new visa categories – visas for valuable skills, scientific and educational visas – as part of its new migration policy.