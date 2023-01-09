Kazakh Chess Player Bibisara Assaubayeva Wins Silver at Belt and Road 2022 World Chess Woman’s Summit Tournament in China

ASTANA – Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva, 18, took second place at the Belt and Road 2022 World Chess Woman’s Summit tournament in China’s Xi’an, Assaubayeva wrote on her Instagram account.

“I managed to play in a Chinese tournament over the weekend. I played without defeats and scored one point more, at least. Unfortunately, the tie-break was not played, and I took silver in the number of wins. Next time, the winning games should be finished off,” Assaubayev wrote.

After 11 rounds, she scored 8.5 points, as did Azerbaijan’s chess player Gunay Mammadzade, but lost the gold after an additional indicator.

The tournament brought together 12 chess players from seven countries.

On Dec. 30, Assaubayeva won the 2022 FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship in Almaty.