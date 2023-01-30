Dimash Participates in SCO Film Festival in Mumbai as Jury Member

ASTANA – Kazakh pop star Dimash Kudaibergen took part in the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Film Festival in Mumbai as a jury member, he wrote on his Instagram page on Jan. 27.

The festival gathered representatives from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Russia, Sri Lanka, and Türkiye.

The first edition of the SCO Film Festival will screen around 58 films from 14 countries in competition and non-competition categories.

The SCO Film Festival, which will last through Jan. 31, marks India’s presidency at SCO.

On Jan. 21, Kudaibergen performed the Kazakh folk song “Oh, Zhailau” (My Steppe) at the CCTV New Year’s Gala in China.