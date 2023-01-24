Kazakh Singer Dimash Kudaibergen Performs at CCTV New Year’s Gala

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s famous pop singer Dimash Kudaibergen took part in the CCTV New Year’s Gala, also known as the Spring Festival Gala, commonly abbreviated in Chinese as Chunwan, to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Jan. 21, wrote Kudaibergen on his Instagram page.

Kudaibergen sang the Kazakh folk song “Oh, Zhailau” (My Steppe) as part of the “Belt of Flowers, Road of Songs” medley of national songs performed by artists from Indonesia, Greece, Serbia, Egypt, Pakistan, New Zealand, Tanzania, and Argentina.

The concert has the largest audience of any entertainment show in the world and is recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s most-watched television program.

A fragment from the video published on Dimash Iran YouTube channel.