Astana Hub Welcomes Its 1,000th Participant, Continues to Promote Export of IT Products

ASTANA – The Astana Hub International Technopark of IT startups registered 200 foreign IT companies in 2022, bringing the total number of Astana Hub residents to 1,000 with an overall annual revenue of over 200 billion tenge (US$426.5 million), said Astana Hub CEO Magzhan Madiyev, as reported by the Jibek Joly TV channel on Jan. 5.

According to Madiyev, the company promotes the exports of IT products and plans to increase the share of domestic IT exports to $500 million by 2025. For this, Astana Hub provides an acceleration program for startup projects to increase their income and enter new markets. In 2022, the program trained 35 participants.

“There are many companies from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Some companies have capital from the United States, India, South Korea, and Singapore. Around 800 companies out of 1,000 are Kazakh. They mainly operate at the international markets in North America, Southeast Asia, and other regions,” Madiyev said.

The Astana Hub also trains IT specialists, and complies with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions to begin preparing at least 100,000 highly qualified IT specialists by 2025. One-fifth of these specialists will upgrade their skills as part of the Tech Orda program at the international technopark.