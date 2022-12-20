President Tokayev Calls to Expand Cultural, Humanitarian Cooperation in Central Asia at Media Forum

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev encouraged Central Asian countries to expand cultural and humanitarian partnerships as State Counselor Erlan Karin read the welcoming speech at the Central Asian Media Forum on Dec. 20 in Astana.

“Congratulations on the launch of the inaugural Central Asian Media Forum! In today’s world, where mass communications are rapidly evolving, it is essential to exchange media experience and broaden the scope of cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the region,” Tokayev said.

According to the President, the event serves as a platform for addressing professional positions and specialist perspectives. Tokayev restated his idea to establish a regional TV channel or news website, which he presented during the fourth consultative conference of Central Asian heads of state in Cholpon-Ata in July 2022.

“This topic will also be covered at today’s forum. In the age of globalization, we should not be constrained to regional information space. It is critical to develop collaborative media products and promote shared values globally. As a result, we exhibit the creativity of ideas and the dynamic activity of Central Asian countries. I am optimistic that today’s collegial meeting will be important and will become a regular event that improves our countries’ multi-sectoral ties,” Tokayev said.