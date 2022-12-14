Peace Tree Art Installation to Honor Religious Freedom and Tolerance Unveiled in Astana

ASTANA – A solemn ceremony presenting a Peace Tree installation, created to honor the seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held in Kazakhstan on Sept.13, took place on Dec. 13, reported the congress’ press service.

“This installation art was created specifically for the seventh Congress of World and Traditional Religions, which became a genuinely historic and one-of-a-kind event in terms of the level, a number of participants, and relevance of the challenges under consideration. The Peace Tree conveys the Congress’s fundamental message and ideas,” said Maulen Ashimbayev, Kazakh Senate Speaker and the Congress’s Secretariat Head.

The Peace Tree, made by Kazakh artist Leila Mahat, symbolizes one of the critical philosophical principles underlying the ideology of the Congress – the search for universal guidelines in the world and traditional forms of religions. The art piece showcases handwritten messages from the Congress participants.