Kazakhstan’s National Bank Releases Togyzkumalak Collectible Coins

ASTANA – The National Bank of Kazakhstan released collectible coins dedicated to the Kazakh traditional game of Togyzkumalak on Dec. 15, reported the bank’s press service.

Togyzkumalak, an ancient board game designed to develop a person’s intellect, is included in the UNESCO (The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The reverse side of the collectible coins depicts the togyzkumalak board and the 162 pellets used in the game. The obverse side has Kazakhstan’s coat of arms.

Four versions of commemorative coins were minted overall. There are two types of silver coins with a face value of 500 tenge and a circulation of 3,000 pieces, differing in quality and minting technique. There are also 100 tenge coins made of copper and nickel alloy with a circulation of 20,000 pieces and 100 tenge coins made of nickel silver alloy with a circulation of 100,000 pieces.