Kazakhstan Welcomes 3.4 Million Foreign Tourists in January-September Period of This Year

ASTANA – In January-September this year, the number of foreign tourist arrivals to Kazakhstan surpassed 3.4 million, an increase of 3.6 times over the same period the previous year, according to the data released by the Kazakh Bureau of National Statistics on Dec. 7.

The number of Kazakhstan citizens traveling abroad totaled 5.5 million people, more than doubling last year’s figures.

In the reporting period, some 2.4 million domestic travelers and 317,200 inbound tourists visited Kazakh resort areas.

As reported earlier, more than 1.7 million tourists have visited 14 national parks in Kazakhstan over the first 10 months of this year.