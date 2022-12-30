Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Set to Boost Cooperation Following Presidents’ Agreements

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with Deputy Prime Ministers of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev and Jurabek Mirzamahmudov on Dec. 29, who arrived in Astana on a working trip, to address the strategic partnership between the states, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The sides discussed cooperation in the water resources management and implementation of the instructions given by the Presidents during the visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Tashkent on Dec. 21-22 this year. According to Smailov, the Presidents reached breakthrough agreements in all priority areas of bilateral cooperation.

“The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have set several priority tasks and deadlines for their implementation. We need to ensure coordinated and effective work to implement all measures designed to improve the well-being of the citizens,” Smailov said.

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan maintains an upward trend. In this regard, one of their main tasks is eliminating bottlenecks in product transportation and administrative barriers.

“Entrepreneurs of both countries develop their partnership, so we need to help businesses in every possible way to launch new joint projects. Kazakhstan is ready to work with Uzbekistan in this direction,” said Smailov.

Khodjaev, in turn, emphasized the readiness of the Uzbek government to cooperate with Kazakh counterparts to achieve common goals and tasks in all mutually beneficial areas.

Following the meeting, Smailov signed the roadmap for implementing the agreements between the Presidents on Dec. 21-22. From the Uzbek side, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, will sign this document.