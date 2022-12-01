Baitak Party Registered in Kazakhstan, Seeks to Promote Environmental Agenda

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Justice registered the Baitak party on Nov. 30, the party’s founder and chair Azamatkhan Amirtay shared on his Facebook. The party is set to develop and present a robust environmental agenda.

“This is a victory! For the first time in the history of Kazakhstan, a green party emerged, and for the first time in 20 years, a new party, Baitak, was officially registered. You can judge the party by the actions and people who came to the first congress. And 1,450 people came from all over the country,” he wrote.

With the Baitak party, there are now seven political parties in Kazakhstan, including the Amanat (translates to “the legacy of ancestors” in Kazakh) party, Ak Zhol (translates to “bright path” in Kazakhstan) Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, People’s Party of Kazakhstan, Auyl (translates to “village” in Kazakh) People’s Democratic Patriotic Party, Adal (translates to “honest” in Kazakh) political party, and National Social Democratic Party.

According to him, members of the Baitak party, which translates to “vast” in Kazakh, have been traveling across Kazakhstan for the last seven years.

“In the Kelesky district of the Turkistan Region, we managed to close an illegal stone quarry and 180,000 people living nearby breathed a sigh of relief. We were able to bring to the President’s attention the unfair situation in the gold-bearing oil Zhylyoi region [in western Kazakhstan], where almost no healthy people are left because of methane emissions and sandstorms. This issue is now being actively addressed,” he wrote.

Amirtay stressed the strong belief in a common cause among party members. This cause is common well-being.

“Since 2016, to date, I have been funding it myself. I am a pure volunteer. I spend all my money on it. I live thinking about the creation of this party. It is very important to me. It has been a dream for me since I was a student. I wanted to create a party in 1998, but I realized then that I had no such opportunities and no money. That is why I said after 40 years, I will create a party. Until I was 40, I was doing legitimate business, making money. And I spent that legal money to create a party,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

He emphasized the different values his party promotes compared to other parties in the country and underlined that the party does not rely on sponsors, which, in most cases, dictates the other party’s agendas.

“The green party is first and foremost about protecting the environment, protecting our beautiful nature. The second is human health, the health of the nation. These values are important. On these values, we gather volunteers and work. So we can be independent,” he wrote.

The process of registering a party, however, was a bit challenging, according to him. Because they have been organizing the party since 2016, the party’s registration had to meet the requirements of the old law.

In his March 16 address to the nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that party registration procedures would be significantly simplified. The registration threshold will be reduced fourfold, from 20,000 to 5,000 people. The minimum required number of people at regional branches will be reduced threefold, from 600 to 200 individuals.

The minimum number of citizens’ initiative groups to create a party will be reduced by almost a third, from 1,000 to 700 people. The timing of the founding congress and the period of formation of branches will also increase.

“Liberalization in this matter will greatly enhance the process of development of the political space in the country,” he said in his address. “New parties will emerge, capable of articulating and effectively addressing the urgent problems of their electorate.”

All these changes were signed into law on Nov. 5 but will only come into effect starting Jan. 1, 2023.

Political expert Gaziz Abishev sees the emergence of a new party as a “positive development.”

“The green agenda is more or less relevant in many countries of the world. This includes Kazakhstan. Of course, it will be hard for the greens to gain power because there are many more pressing social and economic issues, but they will still be able to occupy some niche,” he told The Astana Times. “The question, of course, is what cultural and ideological position they will take – on the question of language, inter-ethnic relations and foreign policy. (…) But for the environmental party, this should be secondary.”