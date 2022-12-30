Ankara Opens Park, Erects Monument to Honor Great Kazakh Poet, Scholar Akhmet Baitursynov

By Staff Report in Culture on 30 December 2022

ASTANA – Ankara opened a park and erected a monument in it to honor prominent Kazakh scholar, statesman, linguist, and poet Akhmet Baitursynov, known in Kazakhstan as the Ult Ustazy (Teacher of the Nation), Erzhan Tolek, head of the Atyrau Region Akim (the governor’s office) press service announced on his Facebook page on Dec. 29.

Photo credit: Erzhan Tolek Facebook page

The park is next to the Turkish History Museum and Park, with an area of 60,000 square meters.

Kazakhstan celebrates Baitursynov’s 150th anniversary this year, which was included in the UNESCO list of anniversaries for 2022-2023.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »