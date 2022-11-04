Qatar Airways to Increase Flights to Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Qatar Airways is set to increase the number of scheduled passenger flights between Almaty and Doha from four to seven flights per week starting Jan. 3, 2023, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee press service reported on Nov. 3.

The airline also plans to launch flights between Astana and Doha in the spring-summer of 2023. According to the report, the flight frequency will increase and the expansion of the geography of flights will contribute to the development of trade, economic, business, investment, and tourism cooperation between Kazakhstan and Qatar.

Kazakhstan continues to expand international flights as countries worldwide ease COVID-19 border restrictions.