New Gas Chemical Complex with Annual Capacity of 500,000 Tons of Polypropylene Launched in Atyrau

By Staff Report in Business on 9 November 2022

ASTANA – The Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries integrated gas chemical complex was launched on Nov. 8 in Atyrau as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working visit to the region, reported the Akorda press service.

Photo credit: Akorda. Click to see the map in full size

The Tengiz field raw material processing facility will have a capacity of 500,000 tons of polypropylene per year, which is 1 percent of global output. The project is expected to create 631 jobs.

The production site uses Catofin and Novolen technologies from the Lummus Technology U.S. company for polymer-grade propylene production. Only five countries in the world have similar facilities. Among them are Saudi Arabia, the United States, Belgium, South Korea, and China.

The company would contribute up to 1 percent to the country’s gross domestic product and facilitate the activities of small and medium-sized enterprises by producing polypropylene products for the construction, medical, car, and food industries.


