New Garden Tree in Almaty Seeks to Enter Guinness World Records (Video)

ASTANA – Almaty’s akimat (city administration) and local public figures finished planting a tree garden on Nov. 18, which demonstrates the city’s International Air Transport Association (IATA) airport code ALA, announced project author Daut Shaikhislamov on his Instagram.

Overall, 2,500 two-meter junipers were planted on more than 3,000 hectares.

“The letters ALA will be visible from space and may compete for the award of Guinness World Records book,” wrote Shaikhislamov in his post.

In an interview with Kazinform agency, he said that trees are a message to future generations. “They will grow for decades, forming green processes and symbolizing essential human values. We share our love for the city through this attraction,” Shaikhislamov said.

Shaikhislamov is the author of the World Painting art project, which was exhibited at Kazakhstan’s pavilion at EXPO 2020 in Dubai and received a certificate from the Guinness World Records book in February.

Fragment from the video published by Shaikhislamov on his Instagram.