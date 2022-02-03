l  r

Kazakh Art Project at Dubai’s Expo 2020 Receives Certificate of Guinness World Records

By Saniya Bulatkulova in Culture on 3 February 2022

NUR-SULTAN – The World Painting art project on display in Kazakhstan’s pavilion at EXPO 2020 in Dubai has entered the Guinness World Records book, reported the press service of the QazExpoCongress company. 

DPARTNERS company based in Almaty performs as curator and initiator of the project. Photo credit: QazExpoCongress’s facebook account

More than 1,900 visitors from 193 countries have left their mark on the painting, which showcases a prototype of Earth. The size of the canvas corresponds to the reduced physical parameters of Earth (four meters in length and 1,27 meters in width).

“The main idea of the painting is created in line with the theme of EXPO 2020 Dubai “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.” The goal of the art project is to unite people living on our planet in one work of art located in the Kazakh Pavilion. The painting symbolizes such values as peace, unity, harmony and friendship,” reads the release. 

Over 1,900 pavilion visitors participated in drawing the picture. Photo credit: QazExpoCongress’s facebook account

Hollywood actress Bai Ling, American former professional boxer Roy Jones, Kazakh athlete  Alexander Vinokurov, and Kazakh-Russian film director Timur Bekmambetov also left their pencil marks on the picture. 

The organizers believe that the number of people who contribute to this painting will reach 2,020 by the end of the exhibition on March 31.

