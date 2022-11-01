Members of Kazakh, German Parliaments Seek to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

ASTANA – Kazakh and German parliaments should strengthen bilateral interaction, said Member of German Bundestag Andreas Larem at an Oct. 31 meeting with deputies of the Mazhilis, a lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, reported the Mazhilis press service.

The sides met as part of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s visit to the Kazakh capital.

Participants in the meeting discussed the advancement of political discourse, bilateral economic, humanitarian, and other ties.

According to Albert Rau, chairman of the Mazhilis Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development, Kazakhstan and Germany strengthened and expanded multi-sided partnerships and brought bilateral relations to a high level over 30 years of diplomatic relations.

“Kazakhstan attaches primary importance to the development of cooperation with Germany, which is the country’s key strategic partner in the European Union,” Rau said.

Members of the German Bundestag Robin Wagener, Andreas Larem, and Anikó Glogowski-Merten, in turn, expressed their readiness for the exchange of experience and further joint work.