Kazakhstan to Launch Flights from Almaty to Pakistan’s Karachi and Lahore

ASTANA – SCAT Airlines will launch regular flights between Almaty and Karachi, Lahore, said Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev during a Nov. 11 meeting with a delegation from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, reported the ministry’s press service.

Pakistan’s delegation was led by Federal Minister for Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Minister of Energy Musadiq Masood Malik. During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation in infrastructure development, multimodal transportation, railway communication, international road transport corridors, air communication, and the military-industrial complex.

Hussain and Malik informed Uskenbayev of the Pakistani ports’ potential, including the seaport of Karachi on the Arabian Sea coast and the dry dock of Lahore, both connected by highways and railroads to significant towns such as Peshawar and Islamabad.