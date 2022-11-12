Pakistan’s Gwadar Port is Ready to Export Kazakh Products to Persian Gulf Countries

ASTANA – Pakistan is ready to export Kazakh products to the Persian Gulf countries through the Gwadar port, said Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Industries Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood at a Nov. 9 meeting with Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin in Astana, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The parties addressed the prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, particularly the gas transit via the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline.

According to Zhumangarin, Kazakhstan and Pakistan’s crucial geographical location in South Asia highlights the need to enhance economic and transportation cooperation.

In turn, Pakistan’s delegation announced its readiness to enhance cooperation with Kazakhstan in the oil and gas, banking, agriculture, and other sectors.

Over nine months of 2022, the bilateral trade turnover between the two countries increased by 17.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021 and reached $57.0 million.