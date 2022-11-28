EU to Invest in Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

ASTANA – The European Union (EU) intends to invest in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). This was announced by Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev at the Ministerial Meeting on Trans-Caspian Connectivity of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye in Aktau on Nov. 25, reported the ministry’s press service.

“The European Commission and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy unveiled the Global Gateway initiative on Dec. 1, 2021. This is a new European plan for advancing high-tech, environmentally friendly, and secure worldwide connectivity in digitalization, energy, transportation, healthcare, education, and research. The EU intends to invest in developing the TITR as part of the strategy’s execution,” Uskenbayev said.

Earlier, China also expressed its interest in developing international transportation links across Kazakhstan’s territory. During Chinese President Xi Jinping’s official visit to Kazakhstan in September, the countries’ governments signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in coordinating rail traffic along the China-Europe and TITR routes.

Uskenbayev proposed to the participating nations’ foreign and transport ministers the formation of a cooperative corporation to operate the TITR. This entails establishing a single operator who will define a single tariff and a single package of services for the entire route in collaboration with shippers and consignees.