Astana Hosts Evening of Italian Music to Celebrate 30 Years of Diplomatic Relations Between Countries

ASTANA – Italian pianist and composer Alessandro Martire performed at a concert with the Kazakh State Symphony Orchestra as part of the Alem Saz International Music Festival at the Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall in Astana on Nov. 8.

Martire presented his new album “Wind of Gea” and video “Larme” filmed in the unique natural scenery of Charyn Canyon in the Almaty Region.

“The idea of the concert is to reflect about two things: Italian talent, particularly in music, and the natural inclination of our people to innovate,” Ambassador of Italy to Kazakhstan Marco Alberti told The Astana Times. “Alessandro Martire is not only a composer and musician but an innovator. The message we wanted to transmit by the video clip in Charyn Canyon is that culture is a platform where we can create relations between countries, peoples, and artists. This is also the concept of the Alem Saz festival.”

The concept of the video shows a need for a relationship between humankind and nature.

“We went to Charyn Canyon because it is one of the most inspirational and fantastic places in Kazakhstan. We want to promote Italian culture, but at the same time to promote the attraction of tourism to Kazakhstan. We cooperated with the Kazakh Tourism because our concept of cooperation is not doing something alone is doing something together,” said Alberti.

There is also a symbolic message that the Italian embassy wanted to share with the Kazakh audience. “Musician Martire was born in 1992, in the same year, when Italy and Kazakhstan established their diplomatic relations. He represents the new generation of Italian artists, who came here to establish new relations with young Kazakh artists,” he noted.

The Embassy of Italy in Kazakhstan initiated the concert as part of the Expert Hands program designed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and Kazakhstan. The program seeks to present excellence in culture and the “Made in Italy” craft brand, enhancing the creative work of human hands. The initiatives speak about the union between genius, the quality of craftsmanship or manufacturing, and the originality of Italian artistic and creative expression.