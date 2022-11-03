Italian Pianist Alessandro Martire to Perform Concert in Astana, Present New Video Filmed in Charyn Canyon (Teaser Video)

ASTANA – Italian pianist and composer Alessandro Martire will stage a concert featuring compositions from his new album “Wind of Gea” as part of the Alem Saz International Music Festival at the Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall in Astana on Nov. 8.

The Kazakh State Symphony Orchestra will perform at the concert.

Martire will also present his video “Larme” filmed in the extraordinary natural scenery of Charyn Canyon in the Almaty Region.

“Alessandro Martire composed this piece to recall, through music, the importance of peace as a condition for relations among peoples and the concept of harmony as the basis of humankind’s relationship with nature,” reported the press service of the Italian Embassy.

Born in Como, Martire studied piano and composition with the Italian Teacher Giusto Franco at Genoa’s Music Academy and graduated from the Berklee College of Music in Boston. During his career as a pianist and composer, he has performed in different countries, including Ethiopia, Australia, the UAE, Japan, Russia, Poland, and Vietnam. Critics say his music expresses a musical sensibility that draws inspiration from the classical tradition and contemporary elements, creating evocative and catchy melodies and harmonies.

The Embassy of Italy in Kazakhstan initiated the concert as part of the Expert Hands program designed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and Kazakhstan. The program seeks to present excellence in culture and “Made in Italy” craft, enhancing the creative work of human hands. The initiatives speaks about the union between genius, the quality of craftsmanship or manufacturing, and the originality of Italian artistic and creative expression.

The entrance to the concert is open and free.

Below is a teaser from a new video filmed in Kazakhstan.