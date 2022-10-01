Six Technoparks Within Organization of Turkic States Signed Memorandum of Cooperation During Digital Bridge 2022 Forum

ASTANA – The six technoparks of the various Turkic states signed a memorandum to develop the region’s innovation ecosystem, on the sidelines of the Digital Bridge 2022 forum on Sept. 28, according to a press release by the Astana Hub.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed the creation of a Center for Modern Turkic Technoparks at the Eighth Summit Organization of Turkic States (OTS) last year.

The participants of the agreement are international technopark of IT startups Astana Hub (Kazakhstan), Sabah Lab (Azerbaijan), HTP (Kyrgyzstan), Bilisim Vadisi (Türkiye), Bilkent Cyberpark (Türkiye), IT Park Uzbekistan (Uzbekistan).

According to the General Director of Astana Hub, Magzhan Madiyev, the countries will look into the possibility of establishing an Association of Modern Technoparks of the Organization in the region and integrating IT platforms of key IT technoparks of the OTS countries.

“We also intend to implement the Digital Nomad IT residency program to encourage the mobility of IT startups among the OTS member states,” Madiyev said.

The director of the High-Tech Park of Kyrgyzstan, Chubak Temirov, stated that the OTS countries are small compared to the global market. However, they could reach a higher level by working together as Turkic-speaking countries.

“It is considerably easier to get noticed in terms of marketing. We do not compete here. Instead, we complement and improve one another – each country has its qualities and technologies,” Temirov said.