Political Parties, Public Associations to Form People’s Coalition to Support Tokayev in Presidential Elections

ASTANA – Chairman of the Amanat party Yerlan Koshanov announced the decision to create the people’s coalition to support President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the upcoming presidential elections at the extraordinary congress of the party on Oct. 6 in Astana, reported Kazinform.

“Today, we have made a strategic choice and should join our efforts to support Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Some other parties and public associations also nominated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and we agreed to create the people’s coalition to support him,” said Koshanov.

Koshanov proposed nominating Tokayev to run in the upcoming presidential elections on Nov. 20 today.

The Ak Zhol Democratic Party also put forward their support for the candidacy of Tokayev.