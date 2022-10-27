Kazakhstan and EU to Build Hub for Green Hydrogen Production and Distribution

ASTANA – Svevind Energy Group CEO Wolfgang Kropp and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar signed an investment agreement to construct a green hydrogen production and distribution hub in the Mangystau Region on Oct. 27 in Astana, reported the Akorda press service.

The project on the hub’s construction was presented to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and European Council President Charles Michel, who was paying an official visit to Kazakhstan at the time.

Hyrasia One, Svevind Group’s subsidiary, plans to produce two million tons of “green” hydrogen annually. The project involves building and operating a desalination plant with 255,000 cubic meters per day, a 40 GW renewable energy station (wind, solar), and a 20 GW water electrolysis production, mainly for export or domestic consumption.

The project implementation will create up to 3,500 jobs during the construction period and up to 1,800 new permanent jobs during the phased commissioning of the facilities. It also provides for cooperation between German and Kazakh universities that will train personnel in the region.

The investor also plans to build infrastructure and pay special attention to the region’s socioeconomic development.