Kazakh Mazhilis Approves Draft Amendments to Fix Women’s Retirement Age at 61 Until 2028

ASTANA – The Mazhilis, a lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, has approved amendments to the draft law fixing the women’s retirement age at 61 years old until 2028 at an Oct. 26 Mazhilis plenary session.

The bill was sent to the Senate, the upper house of the Kazakh Parliament, for consideration.

On Sept.1, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev promised not to raise the women’s retirement age until 2028 in his annual state-of-the-nation address.

As of Sept.1 this year, there were 2.2 million pensioners in Kazakhstan.