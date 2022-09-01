President Tokayev Promises Not to Raise Women’s Retirement Age Until 2028

NUR-SULTAN – Women’s retirement age will not be raised until 2028, staying fixed at 61 years, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Sept. 1, reported the Akorda press service. The announcement addresses the growing public demands to lower women’s retirement age.

Kazakhstan has been raising women’s retirement age annually by six months since January 2018, so that it meets men’s retirement age (63 years old) by 2027. As of 2022, women retire at the age of 61.5.

Tokayev, however, did not specify how exactly the fixing mechanism will be implemented, what funds will be additionally provided for it in the budget and how the retirement age will be raised after 2028.

The move is part of a broader effort to update the nation’s pension system. In his address, Tokayev also urged the development of an investment strategy for the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund.

The minimum wage will also be raised from 60,000 (US$127.4) to 70,000 (US$148.6) tenge, increasing the incomes of 1.8 million citizens.