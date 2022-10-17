CEC Registers Zhiguli Dairabayev As Third Presidential Candidate

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) registered Zhiguli Dairabayev as the third candidate in the presidential elections on Oct. 17 to take place in the country on Nov. 20, reported the CEC press service.

Dairabayev was nominated by the Auyl Party. The CEC approved all of the candidate and party’s documents as valid and certified them as being compliant with the requirements.

“According to the protocols of the territorial election commissions, signatures from 125,081 citizens in support of presidential candidate Zhiguli Dairabayev were collected in all 20 regions of Kazakhstan. Of them, 119,975 signatures were verified, meaning the required number, at least 1 percent of the total number of voters or 118,273, was provided,” reads the CEC statement.

As a result, Dairabayev received a registration certificate.

Previously, the CEC registered the incumbent president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and member of the Commonwealth of Amanat Trade Unions Meiram Kazhyken as presidential candidates.

Last week, the CEC withdrew three candidates from registration for presidential elections, citing their lack of public service experience.