CEC Registers Saltanat Tursynbekova as Presidential Candidate

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) registered Saltanat Tursynbekova on Oct. 20 as the fifth candidate to run in the upcoming presidential elections, reported the CEC press service.

Tursynbekova met the CEC registration requirements of collecting at least 118,273 signatures, and securing signatures from 119,316 citizens in 18 regions of Kazakhstan. The CEC verified all of them.

The Qazaq analary – dasturge zhol (Kazakh mothers are a path to traditions) public association nominated Tursynbekova on Oct. 11.

Tursynbekova is a member of the Astana Public Council and the founder of Kazakhstan without Domestic Violence social project. She is a human rights activist focusing on women and children’s rights.

So far, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Meiram Kazhyken, Zhiguli Dairabayev, and Karakat Abden have been registered as presidential candidates.