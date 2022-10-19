CEC Registers Karakat Abden as Presidential Candidate

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission registered Karakat Abden on Oct. 19 as the fourth candidate to run for the President on Nov. 20, reported the CEC press service.

The National Alliance of Professional Social Workers nominated Abden on Oct. 7, submitting the documents to the CEC the following day. The commission recognized the documents as valid and complying with the requirements.

“According to the protocols of the territorial election commissions, signatures from 121,314 citizens in support of the presidential candidate Karakat Abden were collected in 15 regions of Kazakhstan. Of them, 118,418 signatures were verified, meaning the required number, at least 1 percent of the total number of voters or 118,273, was provided,” reads the CEC release.

Abden was the first female candidate to be nominated for the 2022 presidential elections. Two more female candidates, Saltanat Tyrsynbekova and Fatima Bizakova, have submitted documents to the CEC pending registration, with Bizakova’s nomination withdrawn due to lack of public service experience, which makes her ineligible to register as a presidential candidate.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Meiram Kazhyken and Zhiguli Dairabayev have been registered as presidential candidates.