Another Three Candidates Named for Upcoming Kazakh Presidential Elections in November

By Galiya Khassenkhanova in Election 2022, Nation on 3 October 2022

ASTANA – Three candidates were nominated to run for president in the upcoming elections on Nov. 20, which brings the total number of candidates to four, including incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. 

Presidential elections will take place in Kazakhstan on Nov. 20. Photo credit: Tengrinews/Turar Kazangapov

On Sept. 30, the Auyl Party (village in Kazakh) was the first to announce Zhiguli Dairabayev as their candidate. Dairabayev is the chair of the Agro-Industrial Complex Committee at the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the chair of the Association of Farmers. 

Zhiguli Dairabayev, Auyl Party’s presidential candidate. Photo credit: Ayul party press service.

The Auyl Party declared it would uphold the interests of the rural population and the working people, saying they wanted to take part in building a prosperous and socially just Kazakhstan.

The National Social Democratic Party (NSDP) put forward the candidacy of Nurlan Auyesbayev, head of their Astana division, on Oct. 1. Considered an opposition party, the NSDP aims at fighting oligarchy, corruption, poverty, and class division.

Nurlan Auyesbayev, NSDP presidential candidate. Photo credit: NSDP press service.

Meiram Kazhyken was the latest candidate announced on the morning of Oct. 3. Kazhyken is a candidate from the Amanat Trade Unions Commonwealth. He is the head of the Astana School of Economics at the Astana International Science Complex (ISCA).

Meiram Kazhyken, candidate of the Amanat Trade Union’s Commonwealth. Photo credit: inform.kz

The nomination of candidates for the Nov. 20 presidential elections started on Sept. 23 and will continue until 6 p.m. local Astana time on Oct. 11, according to Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission (CEC). 

Last week, the CEC announced that each presidential candidate would receive 10 million tenge (US$21,800) from the national budget to conduct their campaign. 


