US Ranks Among Top Three Investors in Kazakhstan’s Economy

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in New York on Sept. 19 to participate in the 77th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

During his visit Tokayev attended the Kazakh-American investment round table where he met with executives from Chevron, ExxonMobil, S&P Global, Boeing, GE International Markets, Honeywell UOP, Philip Morris, Procter & Gamble, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, PepsiCo, MasterCard, Citi, Coursera, StartX, DoorDash, Amazon, Pfizer, Medtronic, and Netflix, to name a few.

According to a Sept. 19 report by the Kazakh Economic Research Institute, the United States is one of the top three investors in Kazakhstan’s economy, with $48.8 billion in total foreign direct investment (FDI), comprising nearly 13.5 percent of total FDI drawn to the country.

The US has made substantial investments in mining, contributing up to 30 percent of the total FDI in this industry in Kazakhstan. The financial and insurance sector and the exploration industry attract 6.6 and 9.8 percent of American direct investment, respectively.

The trade turnover between January and July reached US$1.5 billion, which is 36.6 percent more than during the same period last year. Kazakhstan has 695 enterprises with U.S. capital as of Jan. 1, including 658 small, 15 medium-sized, and 22 large businesses.