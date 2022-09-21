Tokayev Meets with UN, EU Officials While Attending UN General Assembly in New York

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the future of cooperation with top officials of international organizations and heads of state on Sept. 20-21 on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, reported Akorda press service.

The President discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, King Abdullah II of Jordan, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, among others.

President Tokayev stated his support for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ initiative to organize the Summit of the Future in 2024 during their meeting. According to him, this event will help the organization achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Guterres also expressed his support for Kazakhstan’s initiative to create a UN hub in Almaty for achieving the SDGs in Central Asia and Afghanistan.

Tokayev discussed the implementation of the agreements achieved following his official visit to Brussels in November 2021 with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel. The agreements envision joint projects in energy, transportation, and logistics.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited both of them to Kazakhstan for official visits.

On his first day of the visit to New York, Tokayev met with representatives of dozens of American companies and attended the Kazakh-American business council meeting reaffirming the country’s keen interest in intensifying bilateral ties with the United States.