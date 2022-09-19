Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin Improves His Rating Despite Loss to Mexico’s Canelo, Receives Praise From Tokayev (Video)

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his support to boxer Gennady Golovkin, a legend in Kazakhstan, in a phone call following the match with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez on Sept. 18 in Las Vegas, reported Akorda press service.

“For the fans, you remain the best champion in the world and the country. We are proud of you!” Tokayev said.

During the phone conversation, President Tokayev emphasized that Golovkin significantly contributed to Kazakhstan’s global appeal.

Golovkin and Alvarez first fought in 2017, battling to a controversial draw. The rematch in 2018 ended with the victory of Alvarez via majority decision. Despite losing in the much-awaited final fight with the Mexican boxer, Golovkin’s pound-for-pound rating on the BoxRec website improved. He moved up from the eighth position to the fourth. At the moment, Alvarez occupies the first position.

Starting his professional career in 2006 as a middleweight boxer, the Kazakh boxer achieved impressive results and won multiple international titles in boxing, including the champion of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA), and International Boxing Organization (IBO).

Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen also came to support Golovkin before his match. The sensational Kazakh singer performed the national anthem.