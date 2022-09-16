Kazakh Pop Star Dimash Kudaibergen to Perform National Anthem at GGG-Canelo Fight in Las Vegas

By Staff Report in Culture on 16 September 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Dimash Kudaibergen will perform the national anthem before the much-awaited third and final fight between Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin and Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez after Golovkin’s personal invitation in Las Vegas, the singer announced on his official Instagram account on Sept. 15.

On Sept. 17, Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez will face off for a third time. Photo credit: Instagram fan page of Kudaibergen’s fans

The fight will be broadcast live on Sept. 18 at 6 a.m. Nur-Sultan time on the “Channel One Eurasia” TV channel.

Golovkin and Alvarez first fought in 2017, battling to a controversial draw. The rematch in 2018 ended with the victory of Alvarez via majority decision. 

On Sept. 14, Kudaibergen performed his new song at the Unity and Diversity concert organized for the participants of the seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Nur-Sultan.

The world-famous Kazakh singer received a commemorative medal celebrating Pope Francis’ apostolic visit to Kazakhstan.

Pope Francis presented commemorative medal to Dimash Kudaibergen. Photo credit: Kudaibergen’s Instagram account

“I am grateful to Pope for the award. It is a tremendous honor for us. May your life be long,” Kudaibergen wrote on his Instagram post on Sept. 14.


