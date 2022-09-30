Kazakh Ministry of Finance Allocates More Than 20 Billion Tenge for Presidential Elections

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Finance allocated nearly 20.5 billion tenge (US$42.9 million) to conduct an extraordinary presidential election in the country on Nov. 20, reported Vice Minister of Finance Yerzhan Birzhanov on Sept. 29.

Press briefing of the Kazakh Finance Ministry at the Central Communications Service. Photo credit: ortcom.kz

He said that up to 80 percent of the allocated funds, that is 16.8 billion tenge (US$35.2 million),  will be spent on salaries.

“Polling stations are created locally and election committee members are recruited. According to the legislation, the salary must be at least three minimum monthly wages, which is 180,000 tenge (US$377). Naturally, the printing of the ballots, communications, and transport are considered. This all adds up to 20.5 billion tenge,” Birzhanov said.

Earlier, the Central Election Commission announced what funding is to be allocated to each presidential candidate for campaigning.


