Kazakh Government Prioritizes Emergency Preparedness and Response After Wildfire Outbreaks in Regions

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has directed the Prime Minister to take all the necessary measures to prevent an emergency in connection to the recent wildfires in the regions during the meeting with Akims (Governors) of the Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Akmola and Karagandy regions on Sept. 9.

Tokayev ordered the special equipment and other necessary means to be provided to the regional subdivisions of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The local authorities continue to work on extinguishing fire with the help of the units of the National Guard and the Armed Forces.

Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Ilyin said the situation had stabilized in the Kostanai region at the government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov on Sept. 8. Wildfire has also been extinguished in isolated zones. Most of the evacuees have returned to their homes.

The Prime Minister noted that the authorities should inspect emergency preparedness on site. “It is necessary to address the logistical re-equipment of civil protection bodies, environmental and forest institutions, and the modernization of the warning system,” said Smailov.

The task is set to increase salaries and provide social assistance for employees of civil protection agencies in all regions, and benefits for workers involved in extinguishing fires in the Kostanai region.

It was also recommended to revise the protocols of action during major emergencies.

Earlier, it was reported that new houses will be built for fire victims in the Auliekol village.