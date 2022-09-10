Kazakh Capital Welcomes World and Traditional Religious Leaders with Creative Initiatives

NUR-SULTAN – The five-meter-tall Peace Tree will be built at the capital’s Palace of Peace and Reconciliation as a symbol of the upcoming seventh Congress of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled for Sept. 14-15, reported Khabar TV channel on Sept. 8.

The tree reflects the congress concept: the roots represent people’s history, the trunk represents universal human values, and the branches represent the multilateral development of inter-ethnic relations.

Aside from the Peace Tree, four creative projects, including three exhibitions and a digital steppe video installation of the country’s scenic views, will reflect the platform’s ambiance in the palace.

The “Treasure of Steppe” exhibition will introduce the audience to ancient nomad jewelry skills and the reconstruction of the Sarmatian warrior and the Golden Man. The “Valley of the Kings” exhibition will feature Kazakh antique household items, while the “Nomad Legends” exhibition will feature monumental artworks by Kazakh graphic artist Batukhan Baimen.

Artist and Kulanshi Art Gallery curator Leila Makhat explained how Baimen created his distinctive engravings in an interview with Khabar TV.

“Such artistic linoleums, which Baimen uses to create his compositions, do not exist. Therefore, Baimen uses regular linoleum. He freezes it to prevent the cutter from slipping and wearing out,” said Makhat.

The Center for Urbanism of the capital’s akimat (city administration) recently announced plans to complete the Peace and Reconciliation Park construction along the Esil River by 2023.

The Tree of Life monument will be the focal point of the park. It will have a form of a dome with oak in the center, surrounded by a spiral and a fountain. The delegates of the upcoming congress will assist in laying the foundation for the future park dedicated to the seventh Congress of World and Traditional Religions.

“The installation encourages all people, regardless of religious beliefs, to live in love, peace, and friendship. The dome represents the entire world under one sky. It will feature four entry zones, each representing one of the four cardinal points (South, North, West, and East),” reads the capital’s administration statement.