Four Exhibitions and a Festival Open on the Eve of Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions

NUR-SULTAN – Four exhibitions by Kazakh artists and the ethnic festival opened in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan on the eve of the seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, reported the congress’s press service on Sept. 12.

The exhibitions, scheduled for Sept. 13-15 аnd titled “Legends of Nomads,” “Digital Steppe,” “Valley of the Kings,” and “Steppe Treasures,” will acquaint visitors with Kazakh culture, traditions, and history. Curated by prominent artist and gallerist Leila Mahat, they will take place in the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.

Differing in style, the exhibitions present graphic works, installations, historical reconstructions, and jewelry expositions. Visitors will be able to see models of ancient warriors and kings, as well as antique and modern jewelry pieces made of silver, carnelian, lapis lazuli, and ebony. The organizers place a particular emphasis on the display of an ancient edition of a Quran interpretation.

The “Uly Dala Sazy” (Melody of the Great Steppe) festival, will take place on Sept. 12-16 on the square beside the Baiterek monument. Several yurts, located in four zones, symbolize a unique aspect of steppe culture, featuring expositions, a fair, and a performance area.

Exhibits featuring Kazakh national musical instruments, jewelry, carpets, and quilting may be found in the first zone. An artisan fair is located in the second zone.

In the third section, visitors can learn about the art of hunting with eagles and dogs. The Kazakh folk music concert will take place in the fourth zone each day of the fair from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.