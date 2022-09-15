Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to Hold Four Panels and Sign Declaration

NUR-SULTAN – As the seventh Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions proceeds on the second day, the participants will hold four panels and sign a declaration, reported the press service of the congress.

The first session of the day will elaborate on the role of religions in strengthening spiritual and moral values in today’s world, including family values and spiritual diversity. The role of religious education and literacy in fostering respectful coexistence will be discussed during the second session.

The discussion of the responsibility of religious and political leaders in countering extremism, radicalism, and terrorism will take place next. The last panel of the day will talk about the image of women in a religious environment, their contribution to strengthening family values, and the development of society.

The participants will also discuss the role of religions in supporting the social status of women and ensuring gender equality.

The participants will sign the final declaration of the congress.

Pope Francis, who has arrived in Kazakhstan for the first time to attend the congress, will address the closing ceremony, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will sum up the results of the congress.