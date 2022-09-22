Central Election Commission Approves Calendar Plan for Nov. 20 Presidential Elections

ASTANA – The Central Election Commission (CEC) approved the calendar plan for the presidential elections scheduled for Nov. 20, during a Sept. 22 CEC meeting.

According to CEC Deputy Chair Konstantin Petrov, the nomination of candidates for the post of President of Kazakhstan begins the day after the elections are announced, that is, Sept. 23, and concludes at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 this year.

He stated that national public associations registered in the required manner have the right to nominate presidential candidates under paragraph 1 of Article 55 of the constitutional code On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan. And the nomination is decided by a majority vote of the total number of members of the national public association’s supreme body.

Petrov also emphasized that presidential candidates must validate their support by collecting signatures from at least 1 percent of voters, equally representing at least two-thirds of the regions, cities of national significance, and the capital.

“Signature lists are issued within five days of the candidate’s compliance with the Constitution’s requirements. In support of each contender, a total of 118,273 valid voter signatures are required,” he said.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on Sept. 21 calling for early presidential elections. According to Tokayev, the presidential election on Nov. 20 will kick off an electoral cycle that will completely transform the country’s political system.