Vietnam Confirms Participation in Upcoming CICA Summit in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – Vietnam confirmed its participation in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, which will be held in October this year in Nur-Sultan during the first official visit of Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi to Hanoi on Aug. 18, reported the ministry’s press service.

The official part of the visit to Hanoi began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.

Kazakhstan’s delegation met with President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh.

During the meeting with Vietnam’s President, Tileuberdi praised the reforms carried out in Vietnam and encouraged him to enhance bilateral cooperation at the highest level.

At the meeting with Vietnam’s Prime Minister, the politicians addressed economic partnership, highlighting the importance of increasing volumes of bilateral trade and investments.

During the meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son, officials discussed political, trade, economic, investment and cultural cooperation. The sides are keen to provide new impetus to the two nations’ multifaceted partnership.

Tileuberdi met with Vietnam’s Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien to discuss the upcoming meeting of the intergovernmental commission, which will be held in September in Hanoi.

Kazakh delegation’s official visit schedule included meetings with the officials of Vietnam’s Finance Ministry, Vietnam Development Bank and managers of Crystal Bay travel company, Hanoi Chemical Club and Thai Binh Seed leading rice cultivation institute.

According to Vietnamese VietJet Air low-cost airline Vice Chair Nguyen Thanh Hung, direct flights on the routes Almaty-Nha Trang and Nur-Sultan-Nha Trang will be launched in October this year.

In early August, VietJet Air announced plans to resume regular passenger flights from Kamran to Almaty and Nur-Sultan.