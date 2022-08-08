Vietnam and Kazakhstan to Resume Direct Air Traffic in September

NUR-SULTAN – Vietnamese VietJet Air low-cost airline plans to resume regular passenger flights between Kazakhstan and Vietnam next month, according to an Aug. 8 announcement of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

Vietjet Air plans to launch the air communication on the Kamran – Nur-Sultan and Kamran – Almaty routes with a frequency of two-three times a week.

Operating since 2007, the Vietnamese air carrier schedules flights to Kazakhstan on Airbus A-330 aircraft from the end of September.

The air travel between the two countries will facilitate the growth of bilateral trade, economic, investment, tourism, and cultural cooperation.

In July, the committee announced plans to expand the air fleet in Kazakhstan. By the end of this year, 14 new aircraft with a total capacity of 2,500 seats will be put into operation.