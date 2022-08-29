SCAT Airlines Acquires Brand New Boeing-737 Aircraft

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines expanded its fleet with a brand new Boeing-737 800 NG aircraft with 189 seats to satisfy increased passenger air traffic, reported the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development on Aug. 27.

Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Kairbek Uskenbayev instructed the committee and the country’s aviation industry to expand the air fleet, enhance carrying capacity and minimize flight delays.

The purchase of the aircraft is part of the country’s broader effort to increase its air fleet. By the end of the year, 14 new aircraft with a total capacity of 2,500 seats will be put into operation, including SCAT’s brand new Boeing.