Passenger Traffic Growth in Kazakhstan: 4.5 Million Passengers Travel in First Half-Year

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh airlines carried more than 4.5 million passengers in the first half of this year, indicating a 7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2021, reported the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development on Aug. 8.

To date, Air Astana’s passenger traffic reached 1.8 million passengers, FlyArystan –1.4 million, SCAT – 1.7 million, and Qazaq Air – 238,000 passengers.

Domestic air carriers transported 1.2 million people on international flights and 3.4 million people on domestic flights in the first half of this year.

“Domestic flights are operated by five Kazakh airlines on 57 routes with a frequency of 687 flights per week. International flights are operated to 28 countries on 115 routes with a frequency of 518 flights per week,” reads the statement.

Kazakhstan plans to expand its air fleet to meet growing demand. By the end of this year, 14 new aircraft with a total capacity of 2,500 seats will be put into operation, and by 2025, there is a plan to replenish the air fleet with 51 units.

The international flights depart to Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Tajikistan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Germany, Egypt, South Korea, the Netherlands, Poland, Armenia, the United Kingdom, Maldives, Thailand, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Kuwait, Mongolia, India, Iran, Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, China, and Saudi Arabia.