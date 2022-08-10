Oil Production Resumes at Kashagan Oilfield

NUR-SULTAN – Oil production resumed gradually at the Kashagan oilfield on the night of Aug. 10, reported the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC).

It is expected that there will be limited gas flaring at the offshore and onshore production facilities under appropriate permits.

According to NCOC, gas flaring is a standard process for restarting such complex production operations as the Kashagan field and will be conducted intermittently for a limited amount of time.

The resumption of operations comes just a few days after the Bolashak Onshore Processing Facility on Kashagan oilfield suspended its operation on Aug. 3 as a result of a gas release within the perimeter of the site.