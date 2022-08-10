l  r

Oil Production Resumes at Kashagan Oilfield

By Staff Report in Business on 10 August 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Oil production resumed gradually at the Kashagan oilfield on the night of Aug. 10, reported the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC).

Kashagan oilfield in the Atyrau Region. Photo credit: NCOC Facebook account.

It is expected that there will be limited gas flaring at the offshore and onshore production facilities under appropriate permits.

According to NCOC, gas flaring is a standard process for restarting such complex production operations as the Kashagan field and will be conducted intermittently for a limited amount of time.

The resumption of operations comes just a few days after the Bolashak Onshore Processing Facility on Kashagan oilfield suspended its operation on Aug. 3 as a result of a gas release within the perimeter of the site.

