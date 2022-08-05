l  r

Bolashak Onshore Processing Facility Suspends Oil Production Due to Gas Release at Kashagan Oilfield

By Staff Report in Business on 5 August 2022

NUR-SULTAN – The Bolashak Onshore Processing Facility on Kashagan oilfield suspended its operation on Aug. 3 as a result of a gas release within the perimeter of the site, reported the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) on August 5.

Kazakhstan’s Kashagan oilfield in the Atyrau Region. Photo credit: North Caspian Operating Company’s (NCOC) Facebook account.

The incident had no negative impact on people’s health.

According to the standard procedure, the facilities have been depressurized by the flare system following the gas detectors activation.

The air quality monitoring stations have not recorded an exceedance of the maximum permissible pollutant concentrations.

Work is underway to resume production operations.

The giant Kashagan field in the Caspian sea ranks as one of the largest oil discoveries of the past four decades, with nearly 9-13 billion barrels (1-2 billion tonnes) of recoverable oil.

It is one of the three projects along with Kairan and Aktoty oil fields, which are under the purview of the North Caspian Project – the first major offshore oil and gas development in Kazakhstan, located in the Atyrau Region.

Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter and Telegram!

Most Recent Stories in Business
View More in Business »